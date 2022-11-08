UPDATE: Preliminary results are available as of 11 p.m.
Edit: 10:09 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022: The preliminary results will be posted online in the morning (Wednesday, Nov. 9), due to continued delays in tallying the early voter votes. Preliminary results as we have received them will also be printed in tomorrow's Douglas Budget.
----------------------
Due to a glitch in the early voting system at the Converse County Courthouse, the preliminary results may change for election results in Converse County.
More information and the results will be posted as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.