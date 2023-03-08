Douglas Mayor Rene Kemper passed away at 10:55 p.m. Thursday, March 2, with her daughter Dorina by her side.

Moments before, an emotional and teary-eyed Dorina told the nurse, “I think this is it” as she spied a penny on the floor in the hospital room. Family members, as well as nurses and doctors, had been in an out of the room all day; none had spotted the coin or, if they had, they hadn’t bothered to pick it up.

Dorina, despite the heart-breaking emotion overwhelming her in that room, did.

“As I told the nurse, ‘I think this is it,’ I found this bright, shiny penny. It was like a message from God . . . and from her.”

Dorina had just said her final goodbye – to her mother, her best friend, her rescuer and her near-constant companion since Rene adopted her 19 years ago – when she picked up the heads-down penny and turned it over.

The penny’s date was clearly visible.

2017.

The tears came again.

That year was a remarkably special one for mother and daughter. Renes first bout with cancer was in remission. She had just been elected to her first term as Douglas mayor. And Dorina had surprised her adopted mother with a trip to Europe.

That penny is a message meant for Dorina. And she will cherish it. She plans to have the penny made into a keepsake, maybe a necklace, that she can hold onto for life.

It’s fitting, because Rene provided Dorina with a life she would not have otherwise known. Her daughter had been raised in an orphanage in Romania until she was 14, when an American family adopted her.

Not long after, she found herself at the Douglas Group Home as officials tried to decide whether to find another home for her or deport her back to Romania. Rene, the director of Youth Development Services, wanted to help.

In fact, Rene was known for helping. She constantly gave of herself, whether it was a Douglas city councilperson or mayor, on civic projects, for individuals or with the Douglas Rotary Club.

Dorina was 17 years old at the time, about to “age out” of the system. She also didn’t speak much English, but Rene worked with her on that, and the two soon bonded.

So the woman who gave of herself tirelessly to others her whole life stepped up. Rene adopted Dorina.

GAVE OF HERSELF

“We clicked. We knew in our hearts that we were meant to be together,” Dorina said. “She loved helping people, more than helping herself. She was brave, adopting a teenage girl. I did not speak English (very well, but) she knew in her heart I was meant to be her daughter.

“She was my mother, my friend, my everything.”

In fact, people who knew Rene well – from the city or Rotary or in the community – said the same thing over and over. How she gave of herself. How she smiled and had wonderful things to say about everyone. How she volunteered, and did it without fanfare or praise.

Several spoke of their time with her at the Rotary Food Booth, a well-known week-long fund raiser during the Wyoming State Fair. Rene, and later Dorina, worked the lunch shift. Bobbe Fitzhugh and Tammie Tjalma were there with her on most days.

“Rene was always a volunteer the Rotary Club could count upon. She was at most State Fair booth planning meetings, she was there for setting up and tearing down, she was always available to help when we did our food prep before state fair, and she would tirelessly work six or more shifts at the booth, when only five was expected,” Tjalma said. But that was only the beginning.

“Rene would spend the entire weekend at the Rotary outbound orientations (for the foreign student exchange program), helping to service food, clean up, and then entertain groups of outbound students and the current inbound students,” Tjalma explained. “This would mean being at the venue at 7 a.m. Saturday and not leaving until 10 p.m. While these days were long, her dedication to the exchange program brought her joy that was evident in her interactions with both the outgoing and incoming teens.

“Coming up with specific stories of Service Above Self is hard, when the woman you are discussing is selfless. Rene served as the exchange student officer for many years . . . When an exchange student was struggling – whether it was with a school issue, a host family issue or even an issue at home beyond their control – Rene was there for them. She would always respond when I reached out to her for assistance with an exchange student no matter what she had going on in her own life.”

PASSION FOR OTHERS

Fitzhugh likewise focused on Renes passion for giving to others.

“Some of my fondest memories of Rene were in the Food Booth. Rene, Tammie Tjalma and I were the self-proclaimed Queens of the Lunch Crew. In 2021, we even wore crowns so others could recognize our status,” Fitzhugh recalled. “I worked the grill, Rene was pit boss and Tammie did prep. We always signed each other up every year to make sure we didn’t have interlopers in our special spots. We knew that we all had to work every lunch shift so our quality control was maintained. We played special music, drank special concoctions, and built special memories over the years. We had tons of fun, worked hard, and rode for the Rotary brand - Service Above Self! Rene brought this same level of commitment, passion and fierce loyalty to everything she did. I will miss my Rotary pit crew boss. It was my honor to share space in this world with Rene Kemper. Fly high, friend.”

City Administrator J. D. Cox, who helped arrange Gov. Mark Gordon’s authorization to lower flags in Douglas to half staff for a week in her honor, said, “ Rene was an incredibly caring and kind individual who was a pillar in our organization. I witnessed firsthand, her care for others and her love of our community. Her loss is felt throughout our organization and community. I feel blessed to have gotten to work with her.”

THE MOTHER.

THE DAD.

THE HOME.

Her predecessor as mayor, Bruce Jones, worked with Rene when she was on the council.

“What can I say about a wonderful and caring lady? She was a pillar in this community. She cared for her kids at YDS like they were her own. I can remember when Mayor Kemper first came on the council. She knew what she was doing and helped me tremendously when we went to Cheyenne. We were in a meeting with the legislators and her quiet and firm demeanor won the day for the City of Douglas. We were fighting for money. It made me really smile to see her work. She always had a smile that would turn people to butter, and she became my right-hand person. She will be missed greatly at YDS and the city and this state. She will always be remembered by me as a very passionate, caring and thoughtful lady.”

Dorina couldn’t agree more with what people are saying about her mom.

“My mom taught me that sometimes you just go out and help the community. You don’t have to be mayor or something . . . just help the community.

“She was always there for everybody else. Even the mayor . . . she did not want it because of the title. She wanted it for what she could do for the people. (Just like) she provided me with the things I didn’t have. The Mother. The Dad. The Home. (She did that) for the community.”

CAT PERSON

Dorina admits, though, that Rene had another side fewer people knew. Like, she loved cats. And new cars. She left two cats for Dorina to care for along with her own two dogs (even though Dorina readily conceded she is not a dog person), and another cat lives that at the Group Home.

Rene also bought a new car every two to four years just because she liked new cars.

Just like that penny she found last Thursday night, Dorina carries Renes smile and laughter with her. She pointed out she has a lot of processing to do and decisions to make, but even as she says that she does it with a happiness in her voice at just having had Rene in her life.

“She was the best gift from God I ever received. RIP Mama Mayor. That’s what I put on Facebook.”

In the days since that final goodbye in the hospital room, Dorina said she only had one demand. The funeral could not be on Tuesday, March 7. That was her 36th birthday and 19 years from the year Rene became her mom.

That was not a day for a funeral.

Dorina would be meeting with funeral home director Ross Gorman that day to plan the services for 2 p.m. April 1 at the Douglas Rec Center, but nothing else related to a funeral would be done.

Instead, she will play with the cats and the dogs. And hold that shiny 2017 penny with all its memories a bit longer.