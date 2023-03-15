The City of Douglas officially began accepting applications for anyone wanting to serve on the newly created task force looking into a community center.

Applications can be found on the City’s website (cityofdouglas.org) or can be picked up at City Hall. The city did not provide a deadline for applications, and its application and questionnaire on the website doesn’t include one, but but City Administrator J.D. Cox said Tuesday that the deadline will be March 31.

Now called a “community facility” to distinguish it even more from a rec center focus and align the concept more with broad use ideal, the task force will be a five-member board “responsible for exploring what interest residents have in a facility that would benefit the whole community,” the city said in a press release last week.

The community center discussion has been ongoing for several years among city leaders and others, and Councilman Ron McNare and former Councilman John Bartling were leading the effort to broaden its appeal and make sure it was a community-first use facility, rather than something tied into the school district that would have limitations tied to school activities and athletics.

While half of the council is new following the election last fall, the support for moving forward with the task force received unanimous support recently.

“I support the exploration of determining what the community wants in a facility and what would best benefit all citizens,” McNare said in the release.

“The CFTF would involve the community in the development of ideas for a facility, with the city council being open to the use of a neutral, third-party consultant to assist in the endeavor,” the city stated.

Councilwoman Kim Pexton is on board with exploring what the community wants as, “this community has long shown a need for a community center.”

Late Mayor Rene Kemper likewise supported the idea of a task force.

“It’s time to listen to what the community wants,” she said.