The streets of downtown Douglas welcomed the spring season with major water and sewer projects contracted out to Hot Iron Construction of Gillette, with their team providing an anticipated completion date of June 30.

Obviously, that date has come and gone. Now, city officials said, they are working with the contractor to make sure the projects downtown are done by the time the Wyoming State Fair, and the crowds it brings to town, rolls around in mid-August.

Unforeseen circumstances have forced construction to continue throughout the entirety of July, forcing business to slow to a crawl in some cases throughout 100 and 200 blocks of North 2nd and 3rd streets for far longer than originally anticipated.

The sewer and water projects on 2nd and 3rd street began April 27, and the construction crew has begun pouring concrete in some areas on the two streets this past week.

“The contractor is working with the city to jump from project to project to keep things going,” City of Douglas Planning and Community Development Director Clara Chaffin said.

The delay is due to a few changes in plans per the city council’s request as well as some unanticipated surprises that appeared when the crew began digging up roads, she said. The shipping and handling of materials is also to blame, considering the rising costs of goods, lack of workforce and new governmental regulations being implemented.

Beginning July 25, the city announced via their Facebook page that 2nd Street between Cedar Street and Center Street will be closed through Aug. 1 to prevent traffic-related interruptions while the contractor begins pouring concrete and asphalt.

The city project is a continuation of one started last year to replace outdated water and sewer pipes throughout downtown. Nonetheless, business owners and employees are noticing their lack of customers due to the road closures.

In spite of the lack of hustle and bustle downtown Douglas is used to in the summer months, business owners are hopeful the end result of the seemingly never-ending road construction will be worth the wait, several said.

“They work hard, so I understand,” said Brandi Haefele, owner of Cut Above Hair Styling.

Aundy Luckenbihl, owner of Douglas Sign Co. located on 3rd Street, shared similar feelings and is anticipating the result of the finished project.

“It needs to be done, so there’s nothing you can do about it,” Luckenbihl said. “There’s many complaints that everything needs to be redone, but when they start, there are complaints that it is an inconvenience.”

Chaffin also noted that the city’s Planning and Community Development Department is working diligently with the contractor to ensure completion by the time of Wyoming State Fair’s arrival Aug. 16.

Asphalt installation is on schedule, and was set to begin July 27 on 2nd Street.

To find out more information, or for updates, visit the City of Douglas Facebook page or call 307-358-2132, Chaffin said.