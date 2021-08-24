Two Converse County residents died due to COVID-19.
An older woman and man died earlier in August. They had been hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illnesses, according to a Converse County Emergency Management press release.
Their deaths marked the 21st and 22nd deaths in the county due to COVID.
As of the week ending Aug. 23, 75 new COVID cases were reported. This marks a 50 percent increase from Aug. 16 when 50 new cases were reported.
A majority of the 75 recently reported cases were of people in their 40s, 16, or 21.3 percent. The age group that had the second highest total was the thirty-somethings with 14, or 18.7 percent.
