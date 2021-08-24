Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303, 304, 305 AND 307 FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TODAY... ...RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 302, 303, 304, 305, 307 AND 308 FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301 FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN FWZ 301... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Western Fire weather zone 301. * WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&