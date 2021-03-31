A driver was taken into custody in north of Wheatland after a chase that began south of Douglas on 1-25 March 29 and ended on foot south of HWY 26.

The pursuit began when the Wyoming Highway Patrol received a complaint of a possible drunk driver on 1-25.

The driver fled south on I-25 and entered the opposite lanes of travel in an attempt to elude law enforcement. The driver continued south before fleeing east on HWY 26.

The driver then tried to evade law enforcement by driving through fields south of HWY 26, around Dwyer road.

The pursuit went on for several miles until the driver became stuck in mud. The driver then fled on foot.

A trooper in the area tried to stop the driver on foot and a struggle ensued.

While the trooper was trying to affect an arrest, the driver attempted to disarm the trooper, but he was unsuccessful.

A short time later, other units arrived to assist the trooper and the driver was taken into custody.

The Division of Criminal Investigation has been requested to help with this investigation.

The troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation.

The Wheatland Police Department and Platte County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol in the event.

