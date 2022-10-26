Will new technology be coming to Converse County?

Wyoming will be the site of a new carbon capture project, but which county in the Cowboy State has yet to be determined, according to company officials this week.

CarbonCapture CEO Adrian Corless said in September that his U.S. based company is working to develop direct air capture systems in partnership with Frontier Carbon Solutions, Known as Project Bison, the effort will be located in Wyoming and has a goal to remove five million tons of atmospheric carbon dioxide annually by 2030.

This week, however, the company said despite rumors that the project would be located in Converse County, that actually no site has been determined yet.

The rumors began circulating when opposition to the project surfaced among environmental groups, who are concerned about potential groundwater contamination.

Nevertheless, Gov. Mark Gordon displayed enthusiasm for the project.

“As the Energy State, we are committed to advancing the carbon management industry in Wyoming. We are an early leader in developing carbon capture possibilities and policy. The interest in locating a project of this scale here demonstrates Wyoming’s commitment to carbon dioxide capture, use and storage projects as this industry develops,” he said.

Through anonymous communication, environmentalists have expressed concerns over Project Bison and the process of solidifying carbon dioxide before transferring the compound underground in Converse County and the Powder River Basin. One environmentalist claimed that Gordon has designated Converse County as a recipient for the project, and the process of disposal will allow thousands of tons of groundwater within the county to become contaminated per day.

A CarbonCapture representative disputed that, saying flatly no specificate locations within the state have been disclosed as potential project sites.

According to the Wyoming Business Council, Wyoming has been selected as the project’s location “largely because of the state’s deep saline aquifers, which have geological features ideal for class VI wells,” which are used to inject carbon dioxide into deep rock formations.

“The operation will deploy CarbonCapture’s direct air capture modules and Frontier’s Class VI carbon dioxide storage wells over multiple phases through 2030 in order to meet the rapidly growing demand from global companies and governments for high-quality engineered carbon removal,” the WBC stated in a news release.

But despite the environmentalist’s concerns, many county and state officials shared more favorable comments concerning the idea of carbon capture technologies coming to the state.

“Project Bison is a private venture and, while we are generally in favor of carbon capture efforts, we have not yet ‘obtained any funding’ around the issue. Personally, I am excited that multiple ventures are looking at ways to capture carbon in responsible ways,” Converse County Commission Chairman Jim Willox said.

County Commissioner Robert Short said he is aware that with deep saline aquifer sequestration comes concerns associated with groundwater compromise, however, “if you’re injecting into a deep well, the likelihood of that is incredibly small.”

“Project Bison – and others like it – have the potential to contribute to Wyoming’s net zero aspirations,” Wyoming Energy Authority Executive Director Glen Murrell said. “Wyoming has been a leader in carbon management, and we welcome CarbonCapture Inc.’s commitment to the state.”

CarbonCapture Inc., Wyoming Business Council and Gov. Gordon’s office were unavailable for additional comment this week.