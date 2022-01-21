Twelve apply for superintendent’s office

CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Republican Party accepted applications from those who wish to be considered to fill the vacancy left by former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.

The deadline to submit application materials expired at noon Thursday, and the following people have indicated their interest in filling the vacancy: Michelle Aldrich, Megan Degenfelder, Reagan Kaufman, Angela Raber, Thomas Kelly, Jayme Lien, David Northrup, Joseph Heywood, Joshua Volk, Marti Halverson, Brian Schroeder Sr. and Keith Goodenough.

Interested applicants who missed the deadline may bring 75 copies of their application materials to the State Central Committee meeting at the Douglas Inn in Douglas on Saturday. Members of the committee will hear presentations from applicants at 3:15 p.m., then vote to choose three names to forward to Gov. Mark Gordon.

Interviews with the governor for the successful candidates will be scheduled for Tuesday morning, Jan. 25, at times to be determined.

This story was published on Jan. 21.

———

Man who climbed up to church roof charged

LARAMIE (WNE) — A transient who spent about two hours on the roof of St. Matthew’s Cathedral on Wednesday afternoon suspected felony property destruction and misdemeanor use of a controlled substance, which was methamphetamine.

The man, identified as Gary Powers, 46, was taken to the hospital for an evaluation before being transported to the Albany County Detention Center, according to a press release from the Laramie Police Department.

Police responded to the incident after receiving a 911 call reporting someone was climbing the outside of the church. Upon arrival, officers initially trained weapons on the man while commanding him to get down from the roof. The man refused despite negotiation and de-escalation tactics, the press release said.

“He didn’t want to talk to anybody at all,” said the Rev. Brian Gross, who made multiple attempts to talk to the man throughout the standoff. “There were a lot of folks trying to figure out how to keep everybody safe. The roof was slanted and slick, (so we were) trying to keep him away from the edge so he didn’t fall off.”

For much of the time prior to deciding to come down, the man, who did not appear to be armed, did not follow the instructions of law enforcement and wrapped what appeared to be a rope or cable around his waist.

He also pushed away a ladder that was placed against the church to reach him multiple times. At another point, he threw phones off the roof that responders had placed there and smashed one of them.

This story was published on Jan. 21.

———

Man leaves fish sticks in thefts

GILLETTE (WNE) — Workers at two bars thought something fishy was going on Wednesday when a 55-year-old man went into their establishments that morning.

At 9:54 a.m. Wednesday, East Side Liquor staff said the man came in, handed the bartender a bag of fish sticks, ordered a beer, and went to play on the gambling machines, said Police Cpl. Dan Stroup. He then broke into one of the machines and took money out of the cash box, then left.

At 11:44 a.m., Center Bar staff reported the exact same events happened at their establishment. The 55-year-old gave the bartender a bag of fish sticks, ordered a beer, then went to play on the machines. He also stole money from this bar.

The purpose of the fish sticks remains unclear, Stroup said.

Police spoke with the suspect, who denied any involvement. It is not known how much money is missing right now, Stroup said, and the investigation continues.

This story was published on Jan. 20.

———

Woman accused of driving into deputy’s car pleads not guilty

PINEDALE (WNE) – Mariah Culwell, of Pinedale, pleaded not guilty on Jan. 20 to felony charges that she intentionally fled and collided with a patrol vehicle on Dec. 8 and caused injuries to a deputy as well as heavy damages to the vehicle.

Culwell, who remains in custody, appeared via videoconference from jail to face those charges before 9th District Judge Marv Tyler plus an aggravated assault and battery felony that she caused a deputy’s injuries with a deadly weapon, her own car.

Culwell also pleaded not guilty to felony interference with a peace officer and driving under the influence of controlled substances at her arraignment.

She requested a jury trial that Judge Tyler will schedule within several days.

The new charges resulted from a Dec. 8 incident when deputies responded to a report that Culwell had run into a truck parked at a local hotel.

When deputies responded to the hotel parking lot, Culwell allegedly said she could not get out of her car, then drove through the parking lot and turned east onto Pine Street.

She also did not stop when Deputy Danielle Cooper followed her with lights and sirens, and when Deputy Krystal Mansur parked her own patrol vehicle across the road to stop Culwell, she intentionally collided with it, injuring the deputy and causing more than $10,000 damages to the patrol vehicle, according to the charging document.

Culwell’s vehicle then struck a boulder and came to rest in Ridley’s parking lot, it says.

This story was published on Jan. 21.