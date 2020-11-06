The Douglas Bearcats varsity football team lost 21-14 today during their home playoff game when Jackson Hole scored with just 46 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter.
Douglas had an amazing, perfect season up until today's loss to Jackson.
Be sure to check out this week's Douglas Budget for photos and coverage of the game.
