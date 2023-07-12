The Converse County Fair is coming to the Wyoming State Fairgrounds July 15-23 and aims to highlight area youth involved in 4-H and FFA programs.

Each day will be packed with fun and exciting events from dawn until dusk. The young individuals who have worked hard all year will have the opportunity to showcase and exhibit their animals and arts and crafts at the Converse County Fair.

The fair will end with the annual 4-H and FFA Market Sale where the livestock that have been raised are auctioned off.

“Thursday morning we have the rabbit and poultry shows. Those are big. And then starting at 4 p.m. we have the beef show which is breeding beef and market beef. That’s an awesome show to go to and probably one of our bigger shows,” Converse County Fair Manager Kelsey Stephens said. “The swine show and beef show will be our biggest shows, the numbers are really good in those areas.”

The fair will start at 8 a.m. July 15 and kicks off with the 4-H Dog Show followed by the Cat/Pocket Pet Show, both of which will take place at the Ford Pavilion. Later in the evening, fairgoers can attend the long-awaited Tractor Pull at 6 p.m. in the Ford Grandstand Arena.

July 16 at noon the first-ever Bud Tillard Memorial Steer Roping will take place at the Ford Grandstand Arena.

“ . . . in the steer roping world, the Tillards are a huge family here in Douglas. So, we’re really excited to partner with them, and they really want to make this a big deal. We’re excited about that,” Stephens said.

At 6 p.m. July 18, fairgoers are encouraged to attend perhaps the most exciting event that will be showcased at the county fair this year, Family Fun Night.

Taking place at the Ford Grandstand Arena, Family Fun Night will be loaded with fast-moving and attention-gripping events that will enthuse adults and children alike.

“Family fun night has tons of stuff going on. They do the mutton busting. They do the arena games and then the pig wrestling always brings out a bunch of people. You know, you get a team together and go out there and get all muddy. It’s all action-packed events that are fun to go to for the entire family,” she said.

The rabbit, poultry and beef shows take place July 20, where 4-H and FFA youth will get to show off their livestock that they’ve dedicated so much time to throughout the year.

July 21, following the livestock sale, the Buyers Appreciation Dinner is next, with live music and bounce houses.

“Friday is our big livestock sale. At 4 p.m. we have pre-awards, then we start the sale which is followed by a buyers appreciation dinner, where all of the buyers get a free meal. At 7:30 p.m. we open to the public. Everyone can come down and see some music and the bounce houses, which is really fun.”

For a complete schedule of Converse County Fair events, look inside this week’s Douglas Budget and Glenrock Independent print editions.