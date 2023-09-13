CORRECTION: There's a public meeting Sept. 20, 7 p.m. at the Converse County Library Douglas in meeting room no. 1 to discuss what the community would like to have in a community family complex. Enter through the library's back door just off of the parking lot.

The City of Douglas is not giving up on the idea of a recreation complex for the community’s residents, and officials and volunteers are researching just exactly what it is that people want in something not named a “rec center.”

According to the City of Douglas’ website, the city council is aware that there’s an interest within the community for some type of facility that’s just “the right size.”

Earlier this year the Douglas City Council created a Community Facility Task force (CFTF), then appointed five people to act as liaisons between the community and government, “. . . to help the city understand what the community does wish to have in its facility.” CFTF appointees are John Rabun, Lancer Orner, Jr., James Shillenn, Mark Rinn, Robert Winney, Aaron Lore, Tanya Seeds and Pamela Graham.

To that end, the task force has created an online survey with just one question, “What feature would you like to see in the Jackalope Family Complex?”

It may not be an easy question to answer with a single response, thus users have the option to reply 15 times, should they have more than one suggestion to submit to the taskforce.

The proposed Jackalope Family Complex concept is projected to cost $16 million – $10 million is earmarked as the “base cost” of the facility, with another $6 million noted for, “. . . optional amenities depending on what the community would like to have included” in the site.

A potential location for the facility was not mentioned.

City officials said the special .06 use tax would not be voted on, as funding for the project has already been identified. No new taxes that would require a vote are expected.

Instead, the city foresees coming up with funding for the Jackalope Family Complex through private funding, grants, and city and county funding, should Converse County Commissioners still wish to participate in the complex’s construction.

“ . . . (we) need to go back to the county to check if they are still willing to participate financially. Once constructed, the (City of Douglas) Parks Department will have a line item for operations and maintenance.”

The city will also allow for people and organizations to make donations to the facility, regardless of the dollar amount, stating on the website that allowing for the contributions “Builds ownership in the facility.”

If implemented, the cost to join is estimated to be around $15-$25 annually for a family access card.

A community meeting, led by CFTF members, is set for Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Converse County Library, meeting room no. 1, where more feedback on the project will be gathered.

Additionally, survey questions and ballot boxes have been strategically placed around Douglas at Safeway, the Stinker Store (Broken Wheel Truckstop), Douglas Grocery, Points West Bank, Bank of the West, UniWyo Credit Union, Blend Coffee Shop, the Douglas Community Club, Village Inn, First Northern Bank, Converse County Bank (main branch) and the Douglas Senior Center.

The task force is expected to provide a report on what community members want out of a family complex to city council members in November.

According to the website, “If council . . . approves the concept provided by the CFTF . . . the city would move forward with design of the facility, with construction possible in late 2024/2025.”

To access the survey online, visit https://www.cityofdouglas.org/384/Jackalope-Family-Complex