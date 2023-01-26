The Converse County Senior Citizens Special Service District recently launched a website providing information about the organization and now requests input from area residents for additional content, including photographs.

The organization, which came to life after the 2018 election, helps fund the two senior centers in Converse County, including programs and projects, said Lucille Taylor, secretary. Creating the website helps people understand the operations and finances of the all-volunteer organization.

The website, https://www.converseseniors.org hosts information such as policy and procedures, by-laws, financials, including budget requests, and meeting minutes.

“This is my big push to get the information out there,” Taylor said.

She and the other board members want to add information and photographs to the website and, therefore, are seeking input from county residents.

“We hired a young man to do this website . . . and I think he’s done a pretty good job,” Taylor said. “I don’t know if it necessarily has the information the people want. Does it meet your needs? If it doesn’t meet your needs, what is lacking? What do you want to know? We want to know what you want to see. Give us some ideas.”

Photographs of people using the senior centers in Glenrock and Douglas are also being sought.

“What we’re looking for is more pictures of the activities people are involved in at the senior centers, dances, crafts or whatever,” Taylor said.

Anyone willing to give input, offer insight and information, and/or provide photographs for the new website can contact Taylor at dltaylor@vcn.com or any of the other board members listed on the website, she said.

“We want people to participate,” Taylor added.