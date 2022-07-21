For the last two school years, families in the Douglas School District have benefited from the Department of Agriculture (USDA) Free Breakfast and Lunch Program, one of the many federally funded programs that went into effect at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

That program, which provided two free meals per student per day, is no more.

And, according to district officials, that is forcing the school district to re-establish meal prices and policies beginning with this school year.

The first COVID-19 aid package provided the USDA the authority to waive an abundance of regulations, allowing schools to serve free meals to all students, regardless of income. That authority expired on June 30, and Congress chose not to renew it.

Nutrition Services Director Monty Gilbreath said that, in spite of this unpleasant news, CCSD#1 is dedicated to maintaining low costs for its food program, ensuring that all breakfast and lunch pricing this coming school year will remain the same as they were pre-pandemic.

“Price-wise, you’re not going to find anyone who will be able to compete with our prices,” Gilbreath said. “It’s a healthy and nutritious meal, and our hot lunch program prides itself in making things from scratch.”

Beginning on Aug. 22, all elementary schools within the district will offer a breakfast for $1.45 and lunch for $3.15 per meal. Douglas Middle School and Douglas High School will provide breakfast to students for $1.50 and a lunch for $3.45 per meal.

However, Gilbreath said, qualifying households are strongly encouraged to apply for the free and reduced lunch program online at https://www.ccsd1./org/for_parents/nutrition_service or in person at Central Administration located at 615 Hamilton St.

This step is vitally important, as the school district’s funding is dependent on the number of families who qualify for free or reduced meals within the district, he explained.

The school district is delighted to be able to continue offering a variety of well-balanced and made-from-scratch meals available to students of all ages, according to Gilbreath, although he noted that the occasional serving of some processed foods, such as chicken nuggets, is inevitable.

“Kids like it,” he said. “But, if we can have those menu items that are made from scratch, we’ll do it. And we do.”

Chili and cinnamon roll day happens to be a crowd favorite among both students and staff. Carmella Lappin, who has been baking for the school for some time, will begin making her delightful cinnamon rolls on Mondays to prepare for their serving on the following Thursdays, baking about 1,500 total.

“That’s the type of pride and ownership our staff has in this program,” said Gilbreath.

All of the made-from-scratch meals containing beef or pork are cooked using meat donated to the school from several ranches within the community through the Farm-to-School program, which is set to continue, allowing the school district to uphold their low meal prices, he noted.

According to Gilbreath, CCSD1 is the largest Farm to School meat provider in the state.

Parents are still welcome to pack their child a meal from home this coming school year, he pointed out. Lunch prices will be posted on the district website, and printed in various formats for parents to help remind them of the change, Gilbreath said, especially as they district works to keep the past-due amounts to a minimum because that impacts the costs to the district’s general fund and to the food program in general, which then impacts what the district has to charge for food.

For more information regarding the USDA Free Breakfast and Lunch Program elimination or to see if you qualify for the free and reduced lunch program, visit fns.usda.gov/cn/2022-23-parent-faqs