Converse County Commissioner Jim Willox testified before the U.S. Senate Nov. 16 as an expert witness regarding the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) during an Environment and Public Works Subcommittee hearing, Implementing IIJA: Opportunities for Local Jurisdictions to Address Transportation Challenges.

During the hearing, Willox discussed rural access for competitive grants, as well as other issues Wyoming towns and counties are facing while implementing the IIJA, according to a press release issued by U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming.

“Jim Willox is no stranger to local government and provided valuable insight into the challenges many towns in Wyoming are currently facing when implementing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” Lummis said.

“When the Federal Highway Administration implements a massive piece of legislation like the IIJA, they oftentimes overlook many of the difficulties created for our small towns and counties, especially in rural states like Wyoming. I’m grateful for Jim’s testimony, and am hopeful many of the concerns he brought up will be addressed,” she said.

In his testimony, Willox highlighted many of Sen. Lummis’ priorities including the need for additional permitting reform and solutions to onerous regulations from the Federal Highway Administration. An example Willox identified was the Federal Highway Administration denying eight of Wyoming’s 11 requested exemptions under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI), the press release stated.

“It was a really good opportunity for me to go out there and share a rural perspective, what makes rural Converse County different from a (city or town) in California. Let local governments be trusted to invest this money in the ways that are good for their communities,” Willox said.

During the hearing, Willox discussed rural access for competitive grants, as well as other issues Wyoming towns and counties are facing while implementing the IIJA, according to a press release issued by U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming.

“Jim Willox is no stranger to local government and provided valuable insight into the challenges many towns in Wyoming are currently facing when implementing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” Lummis said.

“When the Federal Highway Administration implements a massive piece of legislation like the IIJA, they oftentimes overlook many of the difficulties created for our small towns and counties, especially in rural states like Wyoming. I’m grateful for Jim’s testimony, and am hopeful many of the concerns he brought up will be addressed,” she said.

In his testimony, Willox highlighted many of Sen. Lummis’ priorities including the need for additional permitting reform and solutions to onerous regulations from the Federal Highway Administration. An example Willox identified was the Federal Highway Administration denying eight of Wyoming’s 11 requested exemptions under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI), the press release stated.

“It was a really good opportunity for me to go out there and share a rural perspective, what makes rural Converse County different from a (city or town) in California. Let local governments be trusted to invest this money in the ways that are good for their communities,” Willox said.