Getting the chance to compete in tournament with 600 athletes is a rare opportunity. Three Douglas Special Olympians embraced that chance over the weekend at the state championships in Casper.

The event brought talented and dedicated athletes to compete in a variety of sports. Douglas’ talented trio of Karsten Hilyard, Savannah Bingham and Hayden Daniels competed in bowling and made it a memory that will last a lifetime.

Hilyard, a 14-year-old star from Douglas, has a medal to go along with his lifelong memory of state. He returned to Converse County as a state champion with a gold medal in assisted bowling.

The cheerful, bright-eyed youngster lined up shot after shot and left everything he had on the lane. He started the day with an 83 in his first 10 frames.

The ensuing game Hilyard started strong and grabbed an early lead with a 52, with the nearest competition at 27 and 35.

The next few fratmes were not his best or his favorite, but like everyone else, he took his wins and losses and proceeded on his golden path. He focused on the last frame, looking up at the score and said, “I did it, I won!”

It was at that point Hilyard was crowned with a gold medal on lane 22 at El Mark-O Lanes with a 123-point game.

Bingham, 16, did well in the state’s biggest tournament. of singles bowling. Assistant coach Rebecca Rasmussen congratulated her on a job well done with a 58-point game. At practice earlier that week she scored a 40.

Daniels, 21, brought up the rear on lane 16 in singles bowling at the Boomtown Blast but was still in good spirits congratulating everyone on a job well done at state.

“The athletes have had the opportunity to participate in Area Games, which is similar to Districts in other sports, but have not had the opportunity to participate in State Games since Covid and they did amazing,” Douglas Coordinator and Head Coach Kassie Clements said. “They competed against athletes from across the state and they represented Douglas well. The most inspiring thing about these kids is that no matter how they’re bowling or what their score is, they are having a blast and that’s what matters.”