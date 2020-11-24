To limit the spread of COVID-19, all City of Douglas municipal facilities are closed to public entry as of Nov. 23, according to City Administrator Jonathan Teichert.

The closures include City Hall, Community Development, city landfill and public works department.

The closure does not include the Douglas Police Department which is operating as usual, DPD Chief Todd Byerly said. Anyone needing to do business with the police department may continue to do so.

“Yes, we are open. It is important to continue to provide police services. We are open for business,” Byerly said.

While restrictions are in place in other city facilities, the city will continue to do business.

City officials are requesting visitors call ahead to make appointments should anyone need to meet in person, as meetings will be done by appointment only, Teichert confirmed.

Social distancing, limiting contact and wearing face masks are mandatory.

Visitors to City Hall can still drop off payments and other documents in the drop boxes located in the vestibule or in the drive-up box on the north side of the property.

No end date to the closure has been given, yet, although Teichert said he will reevaluate the situation again in two weeks when the Converse County mask mandate ends.

“We had to close previously, in March through April for about five weeks, when COVID started. Because of the recent uptick in cases . . . and our employees in quarantine, we’re short staffed. We can’t afford to lose any more employees to quarantine. These employees did not test positive, but a family member did, so they have to go into quarantine. We’ve taken a lot of precautions at City Hall. Masks have been required, we have regular sanitation protocols,” Teichert said.

For more information or to make an appointment to visit City Hall in person, call the city’s administration offices at 307-358-3462; Community Development at 307-358-2132; the city’s landfill offices at 307-351-2186; and city’s public works department at 307-358-9750.