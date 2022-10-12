The overwhelming majority of those attending two public meetings in Douglas and Glenrock last week had one message about a trails development for Boxelder Park: Build it and we will come.

The two hearings, hosted by the Converse County commissioners and design contractor TPT Trails LLC, were the initial phase in planning the trails development through the rugged and wild county-owned park south of Glenrock.

While most wanted the park kept much as it is in terms of being natural and undeveloped, the 50-some people at the two meetings had one common thread to their comments: Yes to the trails and maybe to some amenities like a trailhead and outdoor toilets.

One proposed attack to this project came as a quip from Outdoor Enthusiasts of Converse County President Rose Haroian: “Do the low hanging fruit first. How (do you) eat an elephant? One easy bite at a time. Also a trail to the water that just goes up and down so you don’t kill yourself, we need toilets.”

She suggested the low-hanging fruit might include the trails themselves, which could easily be tied into the Duncan Ranch Trail Head and offer more hiking along the canyon and throughout the beautiful scenery. Another point is that it would be more accessible to bring more people to the Converse County park that has been infrequently utilized since the county took ownership of it as a park in the 1940s.

The meetings were just a starting point for ideas, organizers said. Some tame ideas were to create trails and outhouses, but more wild ones suggested adding a “watering hole” or bar to a zip line.

However outlandish or reasonable, the ideas all raised questions about logistics: Who would maintain the grounds? Should there be more than just trails? What kind of restrictions will the area have? Will the edges of the park be more clearly defined?

With all these questions now in hand, county officials and consultants will work on the answers. For now though, those questions are important to fleshing out the future of the park, they said.

“I think there is real potential for some really amazing things out there,” Todd Thibodeau with TPT Trails LLC said.

“Great ideas, support from the decision makers, and to have 30 people from Glenrock show and 20 or so in Douglas on a Friday night, it really just shows the potential for this park,” he said following the second meeting.

This park could be so good in fact that it may bring attention to the county and bring in tourism dollars to bolster the local economy, he and others said.

If you would like to pose your own questions, concerns, opinions or ideas, visit boxeldercanyon.tpttrails.com