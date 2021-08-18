Join the University of Wyoming Alumni Association Director, Staff and your regional Alumni Board members for an Alumni reception in Douglas, Aug. 19 from 5-7 p.m.
Located at the Labonte hotel and bar, 206 Walnut, UWAA members will receive one complimentary beverage.
For questions, more information and to RSVP: email cprice6@uwyo.edu or call (307) 766-4166
