The biggest takeaways from the 2022 Glendo Volunteer Fire Department Chili Cookoff Saturday night were not only full bellies – it was learning that people are safer from a house fire if they close their doors to their bedrooms before they go to sleep at night.

CLOSE BEFORE YOU DOZE

During the pre-dinner Fire Prevention Month presentation Oct. 22, Glendo Fire Chief Dave Noyce showed a video demonstrating what happens to two side-by-side bedrooms in a home – one with the door open and one with the door closed – during a fire in the middle of the night.

During the viewing, one bedroom was horribly scorched and blackened, with little in the space identifiable following the fire. In the second room, other than a bit of visible smoke damage, it appeared to be nearly untouched from the blaze.

“Close before you doze. It’s safer sleeping with the doors closed. Forty years ago, people had 17 minutes to get out of the house from the time the smoke alarm sounded. Nowadays, our furniture is made from synthetics that burn faster and hotter. You have three minutes to get out from the time the fire alarm goes off. A closed bedroom door is critical to survival,” Noyce explained to the audience, who sat stunned to see how much of a difference a closed bedroom door could mean to surviving a fire.

TIME TO DIG IN

Noyce encourage people to join the GVFD, saying humorously that the only requirements were “to be able to move under your own power and form a full sentence.”

“I don’t expect everyone to crawl into a burning building or into the upside down car. Everyone has things they’re good at,” he said.

Then, he released the crowd to start tasting the 14 chili contest entries for the night – a record number of competitors.

The first fundraiser/chili contest in 2019 had around eight entries, but two years of Covid-19-related event cancellations had left the department hopeful for a good turn out for the second competition in four years – and they got it, with more than an estimated 100 people showing up for the entertaining evening.

There were pots of white chilies, red chilies and green chilies (oh, my), chilies with no beans and very “bean-y” chilies. There were some pots chock full of vegetables, one made with elk meat, some made with pork, and many with beef. One green chili creator even topped her entry with cotija cheese, but they all shared one goal: to raise money for the fire department.

Three guest judges sat at a side table taking bite after bite of food and writing notes about the chili, cornbread and dessert entries as they taste-tested each one.

Wheatland Palmer Canyon Fire Chief Will Deryk, Camp Guernsey Fire Chief Chad Brush and Town of Guernsey Fire Chief Jeff Thomas agreed it was hard to pick a winner, but they were having a darned good time making up their minds with each bite.

WINNER, WINNER, CHILI DINNER

However, no matter how good the dishes were, there can only be one winner in each of the categories of first place and people’s choice.

The winners are: chili, people’s choice & first place, Brenda True; cornbread, people’s choice, Dr. Dean Smylie; first place, Jackie Mangan; dessert: people’s choice & first place, Jenny Norris.

Chief Noyce declined to say just how much money the fundraiser brought in for the Glendo Fire Department, but did say, “We did very, very well. Very well. We are grateful to everyone who joined us. We had more people than we expected and we’re thankful.”

Anyone interested in more information regarding joining the GVFD can contact Noyce at 307-331-8845.