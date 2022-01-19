The City of Douglas is soliciting bids for the completion of infrastructure and the road itself along what will become a major north-south access, S. Pearson Road. It’s a project that has been fraught with delays and project changes, all of which came amid the coronavirus pandemic and all of the issues around that.

The city budgeted just over $3 million in FY22-23 for the project, however, Mayor Rene Kemper said that’s only an estimate and CEPI engineers were working on an updated cost.

Initially, Douglas City Administrator Jonathan Teichert told the Budget in 2020 that Pearson would be completed soon after Windriver was opened up to West Richards.

Pearson was required to be completed as part of a land donation deal made more than two years ago with Art Paterson/Douglas Holdings LLC for lots in Meadow Acres that’d been sitting vacant for awhile and it appeared no one else wanted.

As part of Paterson’s donation, the city agreed to put in infrastructure on S. Pearson in front of Paterson’s river-side lots (which Paterson retained prior to donating some plots to the city); then opening up S. Windriver and S. Pearson between Yellowstone Highway and W. Richards Street in front of the middle school, a long-awaited shortcut for school bus drivers and others wishing to access that side of town.

That access between Yellowstone HWY and W. Richards Street in front of the middle school has been a city goal for more than 15 years, but until the donation, there hadn’t been a clear path forward on getting it done.

However, that didn’t happen. S. Windriver was completed and opened up to traffic Nov. 9, 2020.

Yet, nothing changed with Pearson which still dead-ended from the north side at the large field and was nothing but a dirt bike path at best from the W. Richards side.

Finishing Pearson Road, which Kemper said has sat “at about 70% complete for about six months,” will consist of Pearson, starting southeast from Flicker Lane and the Pearson intersection, and ending at West Richards.

The project includes the installation of approximately 2,000 linear feet of 8-inch DR18 C900 PVC water pipe, replacement of approximately 1100 linear feet of 15-inch PVC sewer pipe with 21-inch SDR35 PVC sewer pipe, installation of approximately 600 linear feet of RCP storm sewer pipe of various diameters and shapes, installation of approximately 4,000 linear feet of new concrete curb, gutter and sidewalks, and the installation of approximately 2,000 linear feet of asphalt roadway.

The delay in finishing Pearson is due in part to “it hitting the right budget cycle,” Kemper said.

“When the decision was made to complete Pearson, the budget was (already) set. It had to be engineered and the sign off on by the Department of Environmental Quality. About a month ago, DEQ said it was good to go. We will get rolling in the spring,” she said Tuesday morning.

Bids on the Pearson Road extension project are due at city hall by Feb. 17.

“It will be great for parents accessing the elementary schools, needing to drop off other children to the middle school. It will lessen the congestion on Windriver. It’s going to be great to have it open,” Kemper stated.

Teichert was unavailable for comment on the project because he was out of town, apparently interviewing for the Klamath Falls, Oregon, city administration position. He was named a finalist for that job a couple weeks ago.