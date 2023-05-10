Not even two months after narrowly rejecting Wyoming Downs request to open an off-track gambling parlor in Douglas, the Converse County commissioners last week unanimously changed course to give their okay.

The resolution approving the site, though, still hadn’t formally been signed as of early this week as the commissioners placed some stipulations on Wyoming Downs. Chief among those was that the company agree in writing to the terms imposed by the county’s resolutions, including the four-year length of the initial agreement.

One of the hang ups for the commissioners in approving the second parlor in Converse County seemed to be just how much authority the county has in regulating gambling establishments. While state law allows the commissioners to either approve or deny a parlor, once they are approved by the county and the state, the regulating of them falls to the Wyoming Gaming Commission, not the county.

Converse County leaders indicated they wanted more control than that, and Commission Chair Jim Willox previously has said the state laws are not clear enough on how much control the county can have so the county’s resolution needs to be solid to protect residents.

Wyoming Downs plans to open its gaming parlor inside leased space at Douglas Inn and Convention Center on the west side of the city, about a block away from the first site, 307 Horse Racing’s Derby Club (inside Ranahan’s restaurant).

The county’s resolution authorizing Wyoming Downs to operate here includes more stipulations and a different length of term than 307’s, but their projects differ slightly as well. Earlier, Willox had said the county could make each approval unique based on circumstances of the proposal and needs of the county at the time.

307, for instance, had a longer term (5 years) and less restrictions on things such as hours of operation. Part of that had to do with it being the first such resolution in the county, officials said when they denied Wyoming Downs’ request initially, but it also involved the different proposals.

Wyoming Downs said it intends to lease space at the Douglas Inn, located at the busy intersection of WYO59 bypass, Yellowstone Highway and I-25 on ramp. 307 purchased the Ranahan’s building, which they noted is a larger investment and needs a longer time for a return on that investment.

Among the other conditions set by the county commissioners last week, the company can only operate from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. with no more than 50 terminals. After the initial four year term of the resolution, the county set renewals for at least three years if they are granted, and stated they have a right to revoke the resolution for good cause.