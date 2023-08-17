The Outdoor Enthusiasts of Converse County (OECC) invited members of the Converse County community to participate in an open discussion on the city’s proposed mountain bike skills park at an open house Aug. 7.

While at the meeting, attendees were provided with maps, educational resources (and pizza), so that they could have a well-educated discussion on the plan. The park is projected to be built on a city-owned lot at the west end of Center Street, just north of the Douglas Municipal Water Park.

“We are very early in the process. We do not have a final proposal yet,” OECC representative and master of ceremonies Todd Thibodeau said. “I wanted to get the public’s input on what they would like to see happening out there. I find the best way to do that is break them into small groups and just sit down to have a one-on-one discussion.”

Douglas City Councilman Perry Hershberger expressed concerns that few members of the community who aren’t particularly interested in the outdoors attended the meeting to voice their opinions.

Thibodeau explained that the meeting was only one means of gathering community opinions.

“Obviously, I would’ve loved to see more people to get more opinions on what should be done. But, for a community of Douglas’ size, we had over 30 people attend that meeting. That’s pretty good attendance,” Thibodeau said later. “People can provide comment online also. We’ve definitely had some comments online that have expressed some concerns about the project.”

The online forms have since closed, however.

Those in attendance said they were primarily supportive of the plan, with main concerns revolving around the traffic caused by the park and a lack of bathrooms.

After the meeting Thibodeau said he felt confident that the community supports the project in principle, but that aspects of the plan still need to be tweaked.

“(The community seems) supportive of doing something with that property. Clearly, a number of them really like the idea of doing a bike park, but some other people are more inclined to have maybe more park-like facilities. So, it’s important to potentially incorporate other more park-like facilities, things like a shelter or playground equipment, hiking trails, things like that. I think a restroom is a must,” Thibodeau said.

Due to comments made during the meeting, the OECC are also considering how the bike park could affect those who would live nearby.

“I’m still a little concerned about some of the adjacent neighbors and I’m wondering if maybe we could reposition things so that they’re not quite as visible to the landowners that live adjacent to the property,” he said later.

“It’s going to mean more traffic in their area and probably more noise. It does give them the benefit of living adjacent to a park which is usually viewed as a benefit, but it’s just a change.”

Multiple times during the meeting, Thibodeau clarified that the plan is still very early in development.

Once OECC feels they have received sufficient community comment, they will finalize plans. From there, the plan still needs to be approved by the city and grants need to be approved. It is unknown when, or even if, construction will begin.

“With big projects on public land it always takes time – and it should. That way, it gives everyone an opportunity to have their input on what should happen,” he said.

“Before we do (anything else) we have to finalize a plan, but public engagement is a critical part of finalizing that plan.”

Thibodeau and other OECC members expressed that they feel adequately informing the community, then working to understand their concerns and opinions is an important part of the planning process.

“It’s important to give people an idea of what the group proposing this is thinking, so they can look at it, analyze it, sit down, think about it and provide input,” Thidodeau said.

“The beauty of having a meeting like what we did is no decisions have been made. Let’s talk and see what will make this the best project possible.”