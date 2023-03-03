Douglas Mayor Rene Kemper passed away overnight Thursday after a long battle with cancer.
The City of Douglas received permission from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon to lower flags to half staff for one week through the end of day March 10, according to City Administrator J.D. Cox.
Kemper had just been overwhelmingly re-elected mayor for a second term last November after having served on the city council previously. She was the director of Youth Development Services, which operates the Group Home in Douglas, and was actively involved in numerous civic and social organizations, including the Douglas Rotary Club.
Additional details will be forthcoming in next week's Douglas Budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.