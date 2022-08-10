Unless you’ve been living in a cave, you probably know there’s an election coming up. Well, next Tuesday, Aug. 16, is the day.

But voting has actually been going on fairly steadily in Wyoming and Converse County since July 1, and the rate of absentee and in-person early voting in the county rivals any previous election and then some.

Converse County Clerk Karen Rimmer said her office has received or sent out 1,056 absentee or in-person ballots as of Tuesday morning, compared to 721 total in the 2018 primary. She expects more ballots to be dropped off or mailed in before next Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, about 104 voters have switched parties in the county during July, but officials are expecting more to occur at the polls on Tuesday so they have ordered extra ballots, she said.

Despite the high level of voting already here, the largest number of ballots still will drop on primary election day, Aug. 16. The polls open next Tuesday at 7 a.m. and stay open until 7 p.m. at the various locations around the county, with the majority of voters coloring their circles at the Douglas Recreation Center or Glenrock Rec Center.

One of the biggest changes for many voters this year, Rimmer reminds people, is the need to provide a photo ID in order to vote. (See a list of options for the ID and other requirements on page A-9 of this issue of the Douglas Budget or at the county elections website page, https://www.conversecountywy.gov/187/Elections)

Driving the large turnout of course are a couple big Republican contests locally for Converse County Sheriff and county commissioner – and, of course, a nationally important one, for U.S. Representative between incumbent Liz Cheney and Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman.

In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Clint Becker is pulling in a host of endorsement-style ads in a last-week blitz, coupled with attendance at larger events. His rival, longtime CCSO officer and current investigator Keri McNare, has been going door-to-door throughout the county more heavily, although she has been doing that throughout the campaign anyway. Both have yard signs and larger billboards plastered throughout the county in what has become the most hotly contested local race.

The Republican bid for Converse County commissioner, meanwhile, has more candidates at seven but the race appears more quiet. Incumbents Jim Willox and Robert Short, both of Douglas, and Tony Lehner of Glenrock are facing competition from Mark Hicks of Rolling Hills and Trent Kaufman, Daniel O’Neal and Pete Taylor, all of Douglas.

Aside from Willox’ more public campaigning style and some advertising from Short and even less from Hicks, the rest are relying on some social media but little paid marketing to carry their messaging.

The Cheney-Hageman battle, though, appears to be a defining one for the GOP as the traditional Republican is facing an uphill battle against her former supporter.