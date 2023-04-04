The City of Douglas has released the following update:

UPDATE Tuesday, April 4, 2023 @ 8 a.m. CITY OFFICES AND SERVICES CLOSED TODAY.

Level II Snow Emergency declared and NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL advised within the City of Douglas. Residents are advised against non-emergency travel within the city as roads may be impassable and traffic would likely interfere with snow and storm damage removal, as well as emergency services.

Although the city's facilities are closed, it is the responsibility of each citizen to determine whether their own employer is open for business.