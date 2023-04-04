The City of Douglas has released the following update:
UPDATE Tuesday, April 4, 2023 @ 8 a.m. CITY OFFICES AND SERVICES CLOSED TODAY.
Level II Snow Emergency declared and NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL advised within the City of Douglas. Residents are advised against non-emergency travel within the city as roads may be impassable and traffic would likely interfere with snow and storm damage removal, as well as emergency services.
Although the city's facilities are closed, it is the responsibility of each citizen to determine whether their own employer is open for business.
Emergency Services may be delayed for non-emergent calls. For non-emergency calls, please call Joint Dispatch at 358-3311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.