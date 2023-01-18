Knowledge is power. Owning the ability to comprehend more flavorful and complex language is the key to absolute success. That is the mission of the Masons of Douglas.
The ability to self govern can make an individual hold one’s self in a higher regard and propel them through life, so believes Ashlar Lodge #10 Secretary Donald York.
Peter Mark Roget was born Jan. 18. Why is this important well as a celebration of his birthday which the Masonic Lodge of Douglas believes in celebrating with a gift. That gift being the book he once wrote. A compilation of lists, the Thesaurus, also known as a treasury for all the valuable information stored within.
The fifth grade class received these thesauruses on Jan. 13 for the past five or so years to further educate themselves and have fun with it. In addition to this thesaurus they received at dictionary in third grade making them well prepared to self govern their lives and to be able to navigate through all challenges that come at them.
