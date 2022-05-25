The American Legion Samuel Mares Post No. 8 will hold their annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 30 at 7 a.m., at the Douglas Park Cemetery.
The public is invited to attend the program which will include the raising of the flag, recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, and the reading of the names of Converse County Veterans lost in 2022.
A full breakfast will follow at the Legion Post for $10/plate.
For more information please call Donald York at 307-359-0764.
