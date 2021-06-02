Folks at Main Street Douglas, with the help of 14 volunteers, planted a whopping 660 various flowers in 65 self-watering planters in the parking lot of The Enterprise May 22.
“We have a pretty amazing community of volunteers to work with,” said The Enterprise Program Manager Jen Goodwin.
Goodwin said the annual planting is done in an effort to brighten up the downtown area from Oak to Walnut Streets and Second through Fourth Streets.
“The areas where the flowers are has continued to grow over the years. We had about 16 sponsors for the project this year. We buy locally and try to spread that out within the community,” Goodwin said.
The volunteers who showed up for the planting party were, quite literally, not afraid to get their hands dirty. Members of the Douglas Zonta Club, missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and others showed up to get elbows-deep in prepping the planters: emptying old dirt out, filling the pots with new dirt, planting the flowers, loading the heavy planters on flat bed trailers to be delivered around the downtown area, and then, the fire department showed up to fill each of the self-watering planters with about 20 gallons of water, something they will continue to do about every 10 days throughout the season, Goodwin explained.
“We could not do this program without the fire department’s help. And we have master gardeners and members of the Zonta Club who have volunteered to help deadhead the flowers all summer, that is going to be a huge help,” she said.
