After a rocky start due to the pandemic, Douglas High School’s FFA greenhouse is finally beginning to blossom.

The greenhouse, used primarily by the DHS FFA program, held its first annual sale May 22.

The sale was scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until supplies were depleted; it had ended by 11 a.m.

“The sale went really well. We sold out of everything in the greenhouse in less than two hours,” DHS FFA Advisor and agriculture teacher Luke Bethea said.

Close to 1,000 plants and vegetables – including tomatoes, spinach, peppers, zinnias, marigolds, petunias and more – were sold in the short time.

The sale served as a de facto coming-out party for the greenhouse. The structure was built two years ago but the coronavirus put much of its public programming on hold during the past year.

Aside from the sale, the space has been used for plant science classes at the school taught by Bethea, as well as FFA member activities like transplanting.

The greenhouse has provided ideal growing conditions for more than 1,000 plants and at least 15 different types of vegetables and flowers.

Many of the seeds have been purchased from horticulture broker Griffin Greenhouse Supplies.

In the lead-up to the sale, several DHS FFA members gave a tour of the greenhouse and talked about what got them interested in FFA.

“I love agriculture and everything about it,” FFA President and junior Tallie Miller said.

She also holds past FFA members in high regard – “They’re so cool,” she said – and she was excited just to join the community.

Fellow junior and FFA VP Riley Ortega said she has family in Glenrock who are involved in agriculture, and they inspired her to join the club.

What Ortega likes most about FFA, she said, is getting to be around other students who share her same interests.

The revenue generated from last weekend’s sale will help to support future FFA events and travel for the group.

Bethea also said he is looking to develop new programs and curricula for younger students.

As for Miller and Ortega, with summer approaching, they said they were looking forward to FFA and 4-H events they will take part in during the Converse County Fair in July and State Fair in August.