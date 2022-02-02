HH

Douglas Hardware Hank employees Devin Britton and Lisa Powell receive the 2021 United Hardware President’s Paint Award as a Top 100 store which excelled in paint sales and promotions nationwide. The store, owned by Larry Leake, placed sixth out of 900 stores, Leake said. United Hardware Distributing Company is the parent company of Hardware Hank & Trustworthy Hardware stores.

 Courtesy photo

