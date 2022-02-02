...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below zero with isolated colder wind chills possible. * WHERE...Rawlins, Saratoga, Elk Mountain, Laramie, Douglas, Lusk, Chadron, Alliance and Hemingford. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 to 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
