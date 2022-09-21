Environmental compliance firm Trihydro and multinational American energy company Phillips 66 are asking Converse County commissioners to sign off on remediation efforts on 55 acres of land near the Rock in the Glen just outside of Glenrock.

Phillips 66 owns the property within Converse County, which was the site of the old petroleum refinery and tank farm storage of crude oil and petroleum products from the early 1920s through 1995.

Trihydro, who is a contractor for Phillips 66, said in a public notice that contamination from historical operations remains on the property.

“Phillips 66 is working with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s voluntary remediation program (WDEQ/VRP) to evaluate remedial alternatives that are protective of unrestricted and commercial/industrial uses of the property. The use control area (UCA) will prohibit unrestricted land use, while allowing current and future commercial/industrial activities at the property,” Trihydro officials stated.

Converse County Commission Chair Jim Willox said Trihydro is working on cleaning up the site under the direction of Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and to DEQ standards.

“It’s the old refinery site, on county land. What (Trihydro) is basically asking for is a statement that cleanup is completed – they’re not all done, yet, but they’ve done a lot and are still working on it – and doing it up to the standards they are required to be,” Willox said.

The property, once cleaned up, will have restrictions placed on it for its use.

“Over time, the refinery contaminated the soil with petroleum based products. In the future they would not be able to put housing or schools on it or anything else of that nature that would have people there for a long periods of time. What they’re asking the commissioners for is sort of like a deed restriction . . . a regulation of restriction of future use. They’re asking us for approval of their plan,” Willox explained.

The property will be suitable for most commercial and industrial uses, according to Trihydro.

However, almost any type of facility or business involving humans, animals or agriculture will be prohibited, according to the notice.

Converse County Commissioner Tony Lehner said he’s met with Trihydro representatives a couple of times during the last six weeks.

“They’re coming in Tuesday (Sept. 20), to give us a thumbnail report of what is finished up . . . but not all of it is done yet. A lot of what they are requesting is what the property can be used for,” Lehner said. “It’s been cleared for industrial or commercial. They cleaned it up, took all of the piping, building materials, cement and hauled it all away. They’ve seeded it (with grass) and planted trees out there. All of the remediation is supposed to be done by the first of the year,” he said.

Trihydro is requesting input from the public regarding the site’s proposed use control area. Public input will be accepted by commissioners during a public hearing Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers, 107 N. 5th St., Douglas.

Written comments must be submitted to Converse County Clerk Karen Rimmer by p.m. Sept. 30 to be included in the hearing packet for the commissioners.