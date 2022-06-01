Trent Kaufman’s run for the Converse County Commission centers around his “skill set” as a financial consultant in the medical world, he said as he announced his bid in mid-May. He cited the Memorial Hospital of Converse County, where he once (in the 1990s) worked as a financial officer, as being the county’s biggest business and, potentially, biggest liability.

While the hospital has its own board managing operations and is responsible for keeping MHCC fiscally solvent, Kaufman said the commissioners had better be on top of it because ultimately, they are responsible for the county-owned hospital.

“I see the need on the county commission for someone with my skills . . . (fiscal oversight of) such (things) as large businesses and overseeing hundreds of employees,” the long-time Douglas resident said, noting his tenure not only at MHCC but 16 years as CEO of Gem City Bone & Joint and on the board of directors for Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie. “So having that expertise and understanding, the flow of the business, I feel (is) very important. It’s important that they have a full understanding of what’s going on at the hospital.”

He was critical of MHCC’s expansion into the Casper medical market with purchase of practices and clinics there, for example, calling it a subsidy of Casper’s medical needs while not handling Converse County residents’ needs first.

“We need to take care of our own,” he said.

MHCC’s financials during the pandemic showed the Casper centers as being profitable, even more so than the Douglas campus in some cases, although the capital expense of buying them (which occurred just prior to the pandemic’s impacts) was not included in that calculation.

Kaufman said the county hospital needs to focus on Converse, not other counties, because “the county subsidizes the hospital” through its contribution for indigent care funding (indigent care is the term used for those people unable to pay for their medical services). “And what we’re doing with th at regard, is we’re subsidizing the healthcare of other communities.”

On other county topics, such as county officials and employee wages, Kaufman said he was involved in a study of wages for the county many years ago and found them underpaid compared to the private sector. While that has been somewhat addressed since, a 3% increase in elected official salaries isn’t “unreasonable.

“Granted some have a lot more responsibilities than others, so it’s kind of tough to lump them all in one but that’s the way the system is, (but) going forward, and guaranteeing raises is always a concern” because of potential budget shortfalls so setting raises every year for four years is “pretty aggressive,” he said. “You know, there is some service component that comes into play (for elected officials) and if you want to make big wages you typically could go into business other than county, state and city government.”

As for county employees, Kaufman said, he would have to study wages but would be keeping them uniform across all county departments for similar jobs. “But one thing I think employees lose sight of is the ever-increasing cost of benefits, specifically health insurance. . . So that’s a consideration that has to be taken into the overall compensation picture. It’s just not the dollars. It’s the benefits.”

Finally, the candidate said two other areas he would spend some time on are the airport and county road and bridge. A pilot himself, Kaufman noted the county receives a sizeable amount of federal money for the airport (roughly $300,000).

The Road and Bridge Department takes care of the infrastructure that supports our economy, he said, and needs the support to do it, but overall he believes they have the resources to do that and the general public is satisfied with the condition of the roads.