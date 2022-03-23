U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy installed Douglas Postmaster Vicki Widiker in a special installation ceremony March 16 when he made a surprise visit to the General Mail Facility in Denver, Colorado.
Widiker is the 30th person to hold the title of postmaster since 1886. She has spent the majority of her career in Glenrock, Casper and Douglas.
Widiker was joined by family, friends and team members in a special ceremony.
DeJoy administered the oath of office to Widiker alongside 29 other postmasters throughout Colorado and Wyoming.
“It is a great honor to serve Douglas as your new Postmaster,” Widiker said.
“In my 27 years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our post office serves as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are,” she said in a press release.
“Under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s leadership and Delivering For America, the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, we are maintaining universal six-day mail delivery, stabilizing our workforce, and spurring innovation to meet the needs of our modern customers."
