UPDATE: as of 6:30 p.m. the Wyoming Department of Transportation has cleared the interstate for reopening an d traffic backup has eased.
A semi-truck hauling hay caught fire on interstate 25 between Douglas and Glenrock, blocking traffic for miles as crews attempted to extinguish it Tuesday afternoon, May 23.
Driver Vincent Hill, of Pensacola Florida, was unharmed. When he initially saw flames in his rearview mirror, he pulled over, called for help and attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, Hill explained.
Wyoming State Highway Patrol Troopers arrived about seven minutes later, with the Douglas Fire Department arriving shortly after, according to Hill.The cause of fire is unknown currently according to Lt. John Vance of the Highway Patrol.As of 5:30 pm, traffic is currently backed up for a number of miles, but authorities were working to clear the road.
