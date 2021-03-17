Responding to requests from affected counties, and following a thorough review of conditions, Gov. Mark Gordon has issued an emergency declaration to facilitate a coordinated response in the aftermath of the "Xylia" winter storm.
The emergency declaration allows the director of the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security to mobilize state and federal personnel, resources and organizations to address the impacts of the storm. It also directs the Adjutant General, in consultation with WOHS and the Governor, to deploy, if needed, the Wyoming National Guard to areas of the state that have been identified for emergency assistance. No Guard members have been activated at this time.
“The scale and intensity of this storm have caused severe impacts to our transportation infrastructure and agriculture producers,” Gov. Gordon said. “As the scope of the situation unfolds and with the possibility of flooding as temperatures warm, it’s imperative we make all our resources available to respond to the needs in our communities.”
The storm delivered more than 30 inches of wet, heavy snow to southeast Wyoming over the weekend, closing Interstates 25 and 80, causing power outages and leading to the closure of city, county and state offices and school districts. Secondary roads in many counties remain impassable.
For more photographs of the storm and its impact, please see this week's print issue of the Douglas Budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.