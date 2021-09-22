Redistricting – the complicated, mandatory process of redrawing boundaries for Wyoming’s legislators – is hitting home this week as the first public steps show just how likely the Converse County lines will be shifting in the coming election.

“We are not to the point of changing the lines yet, but they absolutely will change,” said Sen. Brian Boner, R-Converse. “The biggest change under this (suggested) plan would be we would be sharing a representative with Niobrara/Goshen instead of Campbell.”

Currently, Converse County shares a representative with a piece of Campbell County (a seat currently held by Rep. Eric Barlow of Gillette who is not seeking re-election) and another rep with Platte County (a seat currently held by Jeremy Haroldson of Wheatland), in addition to Rep. Aaron Clausen of Douglas, whose seat is entirely in the county.

How those lines would change remains unknown at this point, however the public is invited to a meeting at the Fort Laramie Community Center (102 W. Otis St. in Fort Laramie) at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Boner is encouraging as many people as possible to attend the session to help draft the plan for this district going forward.

Boner, who is a co-chairman of the Region 7 redistricting committee, said Clausen’s seat would see some changes that may mean voters in Converse would no longer have him on their ballot if he ran for re-election. Clausen’s district, for example, would probably take in about 500 people in rural southern Campbell County and could also get parts of the Town of Wright if the lines are drawn that way.

In the legislature’s redistricting process this year, the state is broken into 10 regions, but the regions are not isolated. One region can take population from another region to meet the required “tolerance” of being within 10% of each other.

“Platte, Converse, Niobrara and Goshen counties are in a region together that will split two senators and four representatives,” Boner explained. Within these counties, then, the two senate districts must have roughly equal populations regardless of county lines, and the representative boundaries have to fall within the senate lines.

“This means this four-county region will have an open seat in the House of Representatives if the plan stays as it is,” he noted. The open seat refers to a district with no incumbent.

Boner stressed that the plans are still tentative and the public can now weigh in.

“All this is up in the air. Rep. Zwonitzer (R-Cheyenne) is not happy with the current set up and will likely try to take the open seat and about 3,000 people from Goshen County (to balance out that district),” he noted. If that happens, it would impact how the lines are drawn in Goshen and Platte counties as well as Converse and Niobrara.

“We will be discussing these things at our next Corporations Committee meeting in Douglas Oct. 6,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the state Legislative Service Office released its redistricting mapping portal so the public can play with the population distribution and districting lines.

“This online tool allows legislators and members of the public to draw state legislative districts for consideration by the Joint Corporations, Election and Political Subdivision Committee. This user-friendly portal, provided by Maptitude, utilizes population data from the 2020 U.S. Census,” the LSO said in a press release.

A link to the mapping portal can be found at https://redistricting.wyoleg.gov/Default.aspx, or on the legislative redistricting webpage. A link to the webpage is on the legislature’s homepage at www.wyoleg.gov

The redistricting webpage also provides a variety of information about the redistricting process, as well as a list of scheduled public meetings and work sessions. The webpage will be continuously updated with draft redistricting plans and maps as the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee’s work progresses.

Under the state constitution, the legislature is required to redraw state legislative districts prior to the first budget session following the U.S. Census to reflect shifts in the state’s population. The full legislature will adopt the redistricting plan during the 2022 budget session, which is scheduled to convene Feb. 14. The new districts will be used in the 2022 election.