!! WEATHER ALERT from the National Weather Service, Cheyenne !!
Good evening,The weather impact level for today through Friday of next week (2/12) is: Low to Moderate.We wanted to reach out and let y'all know of the frigid temperatures and wind chill temperatures we are expecting next week, especially as we enter into calving season.
A northwesterly flow will bring periods of light snow (heavy snow to the mountains through Saturday), strong winds to the wind-prone corridors of southeast Wyoming, and cold temperatures for the next week.Expect an artic blast by the beginning of next week behind a series of reinforcing cold shots. Morning wind chill temperatures will fall from the 5 to 15 degree range to the 0 to -25 degree range and continue through the end of the week. We may need a wind chill advisory for next week, especially across the northern Nebraska Panhandle and east-central Wyoming, so stay tuned!
See attached images for more details.
Please call the NWS Cheyenne office directly at 307-772-2227 or send an email to cr.cysoperations@noaa.gov for any updates or questions. If you have any questions about the agriculture program specifically, please reach out to the two agriculture focal points, Aviva Braun (aviva.braun@noaa.gov) and/or Gerry Claycomb (gerald.claycomb@noaa.gov).
Thank you,
Your National Weather Service Cheyenne Team
