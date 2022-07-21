The 2022 Converse County Fair has begun for the youth of Douglas, Glenrock and surrounding areas, allowing young boys and girls alike to showcase their talents.

The schedule of events kicked off with the always-entertaining 4-H Dog Show on July 16, where contestants dashed through a tricky obstacle course with their four-legged fury friends. The show was followed by the captivating Cat/Pocket Pet Show at noon.

As the afternoon set in, judges began examining 4-H exhibitors and their still exhibits which can include food items, collections, photography and more. The first day of the county fair ended with the 4-H Fashion Review at 6:30 p.m., allowing exhibitors to showcase their handmade garments.

On July 17, the Ford Grandstand Arena housed the highly anticipated Truck and Tractor Pull beginning at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Heartland Pulling Series. This event is always a crowd-pleaser, incorporating seven categories including both stock and modified tractors and pickups.

July 18 began bright and early with the 4-H/FFA Horse Show starting at 7 a.m. From Thoroughbreds to American Quarter Horses, many beautiful variations of geldings and mares were put on display for the judges while contestants were judged in a variety of categories.

On Tuesday, livestock exhibitors arrived ready to weigh and check-in their animals. At 3 p.m., the Ft. Steele building, which houses still exhibits, opened it’s doors to the public for viewing opportunities.

For some evening entertainment, attendees found themselves paying a visit to Family Fun Night at Ford Grandstand Arena. From pig wrestling, luau limbo, mutton busting, sack races and more, the annual fair event provided fun for all ages.

WEDNESDAY

Coming up this week, 4-H/FFA youth participants and guests can catch a delightful Converse County Bank-sponsored pancake breakfast feed July 20 before heading on over to enjoying the goat, sheep, pee wee pet and swine shows in the Ford Pavilion. The Ft. Steele building will be open to guests daily from 3-6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Animal shows on the schedule for July 21 include poultry, rabbit and beef. Visitors are encouraged to attend the Cowbelle Supreme Cow Contest which will take place in the Grass Show Ring at 4 p.m. The evening will end with a lively Women’s Match Bronc Riding competition at 6 p.m. in the Ford Grandstand Arena.

FRIDAY

July 22 will showcase both the large and small animal round robin in the morning before pre-sale awards and the Junior Market Sale begin at 4 p.m. in the Ford Pavilion.

Directly following the market sale, buyers are invited to hang around for a buyers appreciate dinner. Buyers, exhibitors, sponsors, guests and all of Converse County are welcome to enjoy some live entertainment and a fair dance after dinner. The music and dancing begin at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Saturday is all fun and games, given that the fairgrounds will feature a car show at noon followed by a team roping contest at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in entering the team roping event should visit the Stotz Arena by 4 p.m. to claim your spot.

As always, Converse County Fair would be lacking excitement without a true country concert and rodeo. The fair will host country music star Mark Wills at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

SUNDAY

The celebration conclude with the Ranch Rodeo July 24 beginning at 4 p.m. in the Ford Grandstand Arena.