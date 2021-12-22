Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Lower elevations of Converse and eastern Platte counties including the cities of Douglas, Glendo, and Wheatland. * WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&