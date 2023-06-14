The community has a chance to take a step back in time this Father’s Day and never leave the friendly confines of Converse County. Guests can wear time-period attire and arrive at the 19th annual Buckboard Sunday on foot, via wagon or horseback at Esterbrook Community Church June 10.
If those travel opportunities are not an option for residents visiting from Douglas or Glenrock, that’s alright, because this yearly event is all about food, fun and friendships. However, be sure to park a short distance from the church to make way for those arriving the good ol’ fashion way.
The morning service at the churchwill begin at 11 a.m. After that, it will be a fun day of fellowship as a pot luck lunch will be available to all guests on the inside of the historic church while outside will be games, music from a variety of musical talents, seating and eating, and unlimited photo opportunities of the beautiful landscape.
The event is the start of several summer events hosted by the church. Last year, more than 100 guests enjoyed the time-travel ambiance that Buckboard Day provides.
Buckboard Day is celebrated every Father’s Day at one of the most scenic spots in Converse County. Pastor Kirby Kudlak said it’s also a day to arrive at church like days of the past.
“With everything that we enjoy on this day, one thing is residents having the chance to ride to church on buckboards, buggies and horses. Guests who drive up can park a distance away and still ride to the church like the good old days,” he said. “Everyone can also period dress and that’s always neat. It’s not a must, but is fun to see.”
After the morning service, pews that fill the inside of the small, rustic building built to hold about 90 guests are removed. It will be quickly transformed into a makeshift dining room, packed with folding tables loaded with potluck grub.
From main courses to desserts, the eating will be as good as the fun and conversations to be had outside the church on the manicured lawn.
