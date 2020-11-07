The deaths of nine more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Saturday.

The department said the deaths of six men and three women occurred between last month and the last week, bringing the total number of deaths tied to the illness to 114.

The victims included an older Sheridan County man and woman who were both hospitalized for treatment of the illness. The man died late last month, while the woman died within the last week.

Other victims include an older Converse County woman who died last month after being hospitalized; an older Campbell County man who died within the last week after being hospitalized; an older Carbon County man who was a resident of a long-term care facility and died last month after being hospitalized; an older Laramie County man who was a resident of a long-term care facility and died last month after being hospitalized for treatment; an older Lincoln County woman who died last month after being hospitalized; an older Natrona County man who was a resident of a long-term care facility and died late last month, and an older Uinta County man who died within the last week after being hospitalized.

The announcement came as the state’s daily coronavirus update showed that the number of active cases in Wyoming went up by 53 on Saturday to total 6,341.

The increase came as counties reported 174 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus, along with 18 new probable cases.

The new cases, when combined with 140 newly reports of recoveries, left the state with 6,341 active cases.

Albany County had 1,023 active cases; Laramie County had 973; Natrona County had 949; Campbell had 880; Fremont had 448; Park had 358; Sheridan had 232; Sweetwater and Weston had 174; Lincoln had 153; Platte had 146; Goshen had 144; Teton had 130; Uinta had 97; Carbon had 83; Converse had 80; Big Horn had 63; Crook had 62; Johnson had 58; Washakie had 51; Sublette had 34; Niobrara had 18, and Hot Springs had 11.

Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.

Reports of new confirmed cases came from 17 counties. The biggest increase in new cases was seen in Natrona County, 36. Laramie County reported 33 new cases.

The increase brought the total of lab-confirmed cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming to 14,045.

The number of probable cases increased by 18 to total 2,552 since the pandemic began.

The increase in recoveries of 140 means that of the 16,597 people with either confirmed or probable cases, 10,142 have recovered since the pandemic began.