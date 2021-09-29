The “what to do about community recreation” discussion may have taken a few steps forward last week before deviating somewhat into a left turn during a Douglas City Council work session when a councilman suggested a different approach to the ideas on the table.

Councilman Ron McNare said he and Councilman John Bartling had discussed what to do with some city land near the middle school and thought a community center/park would be ideal – and that was even before the school district officials suggested a city-Converse County-school partnership to deal with recreation issues in Douglas.

While any discussion was preliminary and certainly nothing concrete was decided, eyes across the table lit up at the prospect as school officials met with elected city officials on the topic of a recreation study Thursday evening. Prior to that revelation, the only idea being floated was to build gyms on school-owned land.

The city-owned land is across E. Richards Street between Pearson and Wind River where officials had hoped to develop homes. However, a lack of interest from developers and groundwater issues seem to have stalled that plan, so McNare and Bartling started talking about what could be done there instead, they said. A community recreation center, a pond and walking area or small park were among the ideas tossed around for the large swath of land behind the areas being developed now.

If that site and idea end up being incorporated into the overall recreation plan, it would change the basic underpinnings of gym-base recreation in the community from school facilities first to public space first and school use second for whatever would be built there. While that is a long way off and pretty speculative at this point, the shift would mark a big change in how community recreation is managed, funded and staffed in Douglas.

The Study Request

The recreation study – which could cost roughly $30,000 based on estimates from firms – was proposed in the past few weeks by the school administration, Superintendent Paige Fenton Hughes said previously. The meeting last week was the second one with the city council, and the one with the Converse County commissioners last week was the first with the full commission.

The city discussion was a much different and more positive version than the one in front of the county commissioners, some of whom seemed lukewarm to the idea of using county money to build something owned by the school district and others who seemed gun shy about touting recreational facilities given two failed special elections.

With a less-than-ideal hoped-for a three-way partnership hanging in the balance, Hughes said at the start of the city meeting Thursday that the school district and Douglas Rec District would be doing something regardless.

The city council members slowly embraced the idea of the city helping, but cautioned that the city doesn’t have a pile of money to spend on recreation, either. Nevertheless, they said, they would like to see something.

“It’s a passion of mine,” Councilman Monty Gilbreath said of recreation – not surprising given that he is also the Community Recreation District director. “I would like to look at the option and see what the community wants.”

He cited the well-documented “challenges to provide community recreation” given the limited gym and other rec spaces available and the demands on those spaces by student-athletes, to the point that even youth programs are relegated to late-evenings or early mornings for access. Others noted that isn’t just for gym time but for soccer fields, swimming pools, baseball diamonds, ice rinks for hockey and more.

“The rec mil (of property tax) just doesn’t generate enough money to do all of these things,” he said, not to mention that having quality recreation space is an economic driver when it comes to hosting tournaments and other events. “We’re missing out” because we cannot host as much as should be able to.

They did the council did offer some serious ideas about what they would like to see, starting with a “true community-first” space rather than a school-first space and, as Mayor Rene Kemper told the school officials, getting a community survey done to determine priorities for recreation should be included in the study.

Hughes said the $30,000 figure did not include a survey but that the school district “most certainly” would be supportive and involved in getting a survey done on top the of the study.

Hughes also pledged that if a full plan would ever be completed so that more gyms were built in the community, then the Bearcat Den – which is currently used for wrestling practice and other after-school activities – would become a public-use facility. Secondly, she said, a gym would then most likely become available after school hours for community use, and, finally, Gilbreath and Hughes noted, open gym times at other gyms would be brought back to a more usable time like 6:30 p.m. instead of the infrequent and after 9 p.m. as it is now.

“We have to have a plan to move forward,” Gilbreath told the group, adding that everything is just a “wish list” until construction and operating costs are known, who would pay for operating costs long term and who all will participate in the effort.

While no one spoke against joining efforts Thursday, no decisions could be reached as it was a work session. The council met Monday in regular session and could have taken action, but the recreation study was not on the agenda.

The county commissioners also made no decision at their most recent meeting, with Chairman Jim Willox telling Hughes and others from the school district that it would be brought up at a future meeting.