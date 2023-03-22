The wife of former Glenrock Police Chief David Theel has been charged with embezzling more than $100,000 from a Tucson, Arizona, church prior to the couple moving to Wyoming.
Theel, the embattled GPD chief who in early 2021 was placed on paid administrative leave for about a year before being terminated by the Glenrock Town Council, and his wife, Carmen Theel, 54, moved to Glenrock from Tucson in March 2019.
Television station 13 News in Tucson reported Monday that Carmen Theel was charged with stealing money from a church “for about six years.” She has pleaded not guilty.
“Theel is charged with one count of theft, seven counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices, which is a class two felony and one count of computer tampering -- a class three felony.
“The documents also show she’s alleged to have stolen more than $100,000 over six years from 2012 to 2018,” the station reported.
According to the report, court documents alleged that Carmen falsified “information in the church’s check register spreadsheet to hide funds from church employees” and converted those funds to personal use.
David Theel’s tenure at the GPD was rocky and created a rift in the community between those who supported him and those who backed Mayor Bruce Roumell’s unilateral decision to place him on administrative leave before eventually the town council formalized an investigation into his actions in the department. Meanwhile, a majority of the police department staff signed a letter of complaint against Theel. He was eventually fired after the investigative report on his conduct was completed but the council never stated a specific reason.
A former Pima County Sheriff’s Department captain, David Theel also came under scrutiny in 2017 for requesting RICO expenditures that were not allowed under federal guidelines. The money is seized from crime suspects, 13 News reported. “It was all part of an FBI probe into the alleged misuse of RICO money by the sheriff’s department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.