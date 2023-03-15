Converse County Commissioner Jim Willox was confirmed this month as one of the newest members of the Wyoming Transportation Commission.

Willox, a Republican representing the district serving Converse, was one of two people Gov. Mark Gordon asked the Wyoming Senate to confirm in the final days of the Legislature.

Mike Baker, a Republican representing district 5 (Hot Springs County), was the other. The commission is comprised of seven members, and one seat remains vacant at this time.

Willox, a county commissioner since 2008, was re-elected to his fifth term in November. He has been actively involved in transportation issues in the county and region, including working with the Wyoming Department of Transportation staff and the commission on various road projects that affect eastern Wyoming, especially those with heavy energy impacts.

He said Converse County, with its important energy resources and rapidly growing production, is playing a pivotal role in the state’s economic health, and road conditions play an important part in maintaining the ability of those companies and their workers to access the products safely and efficiently.

“I wanted to be on the Transportation Commission because I view the transportation system – from the county roads to the state highways and interstates – as important not only to the energy industry but to tourism, agriculture and day-to-day life of our residents,” Willox said. “Since I became a county commissioner, I have been very active in transportation issues and served several years as the chairman of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association’s transportation committee.”

Willox has also testified twice before Congress about transportation issues in rural areas, the most recent time being in November. His testimony has been about how one size doesn’t fit all because rural needs in places like Wyoming are not the same as those in places like California or New York.

Among the topics he hopes to help address on the commission, Willox said, include compensation for workers due to consistent vacancies and high turnover (about 15% unfilled jobs currently); gaining a better understanding of the efficiency potential of the department given it is one of the larger departments of state government; and making sure that construction projects are done well and timely.

Willox expects the commission to nominate an interim WyDOT director this week to replace the retiring director. Willox will attend his first Transportation Commission meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday in Cheyenne but is available via Zoom as well.

One of the first duties for him as part of the commission will be to develop the search criteria for a new permanent director. Once the commissioners have a list of candidates, they will submit three names to the governor for appointment as the new WyDOT director, he said. The current director is still in place but “not in the building” as he heads into retirement.

His term runs from March 1, 2023, through March 1, 2029, and he will get paid $600 a year.