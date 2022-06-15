Living in Douglas and Glenrock, you’ve undoubtedly heard the sounds on a hot sunny June day before – the deep, thunderous sounds of a cavalcade of motorcycles rolling into town.

Pulling off of I-25 in unison on June 18, the leather-clad bikers will head toward the Broken Wheel restaurant for a stop before being joined by more bikers. Kickstands up, the group will then motor through town and get back on I-25 north toward Glenrock, where they exit and proceed down Birch Street slowly.

The procession is, after all, guarding precious cargo – escorting the Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial to Casper.

And, the folks conducting the memorial ride would like to have as many people as possible in Douglas and Glenrock line the sidewalks, “showing their patriotism,” said Casper College Veterans Club Volunteer John Tetley.

The traveling memorial is dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of all men and women who have served their country, however, it is also a an honorarium to the Lima Company 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines.

According to the Eyes of Freedom website, in the spring of 2005, the Marines’ Lima Company was deployed to Iraq. Twenty two Marines and one Navy Corpsman were killed in action between May and August. The Eyes of Freedom is dedicated to these soldiers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Traveling alongside the memorial, the American Infidels Veterans Motorcycle Club are having their ninth annual 22KILL Poker Run, which will include stops in Douglas and Glenrock.

“Local guys put this on to raise suicide awareness. They are teaming up with the Casper College Veterans Club. It’s a pretty large event. Our veterans club has put this together for the last five years. It’s really about honoring (the soldiers who died) and awareness,” Tetley said.

The clubs also hope to bring attention to a silent battle – post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicide among returning veterans.

“As we travel the country, we witness firsthand the struggles of our returning combat veterans coping with post traumatic stress, and the loss of their brothers and sisters in combat and at home. Survivor’s guilt, grief and trauma often runs deeper than words. Art reaches the recesses of the heart and creates the connections that can break the cycle of pain,” is posted on the memorial’s website at https://www.limacompanymemorial.org/our-story

The public is encouraged to go outside and line the sidewalks or be safely off of the roadways in Douglas along E. Richards Street, 4th Street, Center Street and the Yellowstone Highway toward I-25 Saturday afternoon to show their patriotism and support for the Marines who died and America’s military veterans.

The schedule is as follows:

• Arrive in Douglas at noon at the Broken Wheel;

• Meet with the American Infidels VMC 22KILL run;

• Kickstands up at 1 p.m. to proceed through downtown Douglas and head to Glenrock;

• Arrive in Glenrock shortly thereafter, drive down Birch Street;

• Kickstands up at 2 p.m. and head to Casper; arrive at Casper College, the memorial’s destination, at 4 p.m.

The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial will then be set up at Casper College, with an opening ceremony scheduled for June 20 at 5 p.m. The memorial will be available for viewing for one week, Tetley said.