Cameron Lally celebrated a 10-year milestone working with kids at the Douglas Boys & Girls Club Nov. 3.

The children cheered for Mr. Cameron, as they call him, as he was presented with personalized gifts on behalf of the club by B&GC Board President Jay Butler.

“We would like to thank Cameron for his years of service. He’s a leader of the club. If you want a haunted house, you go to Cameron,” Butler said.

Lally’s dedication to youth originated when he volunteered to coach his local track and field team in Delta, Colorado. It combined his passion for running with the fulfillment of working with students. He carried this over, helping kids thrive as a certified strength and conditioning specialist. Now he inspires club members to move and play games as the physical education director at the club.

His advice to motivate kids to play is, “Change things up. Invent new games. Make sure the kids have fun!” he said.

Lally exercises his enthusiasm as he creates an engaging environment for youth to learn and play in. He draws club members in with interactive Power Hour games that combine trivia and races, or fast-paced math matching games.

“Mr. Cameron’s Power Hours are the best!” said Indiana Moon, one of the 4th graders in his group.

When asked what his favorite moments are working at the club, Lally said, “Seeing the joy they get or being excited about doing a program you offered. When they come back to see you. Kids talking openly about life.”

“Cameron is a role-model at the Boys and Girls Club that we are honored to have had here for 10 years and running,” said B&GC CEO Joey Burke.

“When I first started, I asked Cameron the reason for his longevity and he stated that he wanted to make a difference in the children’s lives. Recently, I received a Jr. Youth of the Year application that stated Mr. Cameron was one of the influential people in her life because he is cool, funny, outgoing, and encouraging. I also see these positive attributes in Cameron. He often brings our team together through humor and encouragement,” Burke said.

This sentiment was mirrored by board members Butler, Bonnie Lane and Paige Ryder, who presented Cameron with a personalized jacket and a bonus for his service.