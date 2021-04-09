The home track and field meet scheduled for today has been cancelled because of poor weather conditions. The Bearcats will instead travel to the Wheatland Invite tomorrow, April 10 at Wheatland High School. Events will start at 11 a.m.
breaking
Today's high school track and field meet cancelled
- By Chase Vialpando chase@douglas-budget.com
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.