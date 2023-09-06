The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will hold five wild horse and burro adoptions in Wyoming this month.

Untrained horses and burros will be offered to qualified adopters on a first-come, first-served basis for a $125 minimum fee (credit cards are the preferred payment method). Saddle and halter-started horses and burros may be adopted by competitive bid.

Below are the scheduled adoption events for the month of September:

• Sept. 9, Wind River Wild Horse Ranch Day & Adoptions. Approximately 20 untrained animals will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the public off-range pasture near Lander. Take a free wagon tour to view the wild horses until 1 p.m.

• Sept. 15-16, Wyoming Honor Farm Adoption in Riverton. There will be 45 trained animals available for viewing Sept. 15 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Gates will open at 8 a.m. Sept. 16 and the competitive bid auction will start at 10:30 a.m. Animals will include 27 saddle-started horses, 10 halter-started horses and eight burros.

• Sept. 22, Wheatland Off-Range Corral will host their monthly adoption event. Up to 30 animals will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The competitive live auction will begin at 9 a.m.

• Sept. 23, Mantle Horse Show and Adoption Event in association with the Wyoming Mustang Association. A mix of 15 trained and untrained animals will be available by silent bid auction from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mantle Ranch in Wheatland. For more information on the show events taking place the same day, please visit the Wyoming Mustang Association website via www.wyomingmustangassn.com (you’ll be able to pre-register for a lesser fee).

• Sept. 30, Deerwood Open Ranch Days Horse & Burro Adoption. Approximately 20 animals will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the public off-range pasture near Laramie.

The Rock Springs Wild Horse Corral remains closed to the public due to construction of a new facility to better protect staff and animals from the elements. The corral will reopen as soon as the facility is finished.

Each of the wild horses and burros available for adoption have been removed from overpopulated herds roaming Western public rangelands.

As part of our efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, BLM offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for all animals at these five events.

For more information about the events and locations, visit www.blm.gov/whb or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov