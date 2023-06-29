Andy Gregory grasped onto an exhaust pipe under a semi truck fuel trailer with all of his might, praying to God to save his life.

He thought about his wife, Jennifer, and his two daughters.

Something big had just slammed into his leg.

Hard.

He didn’t know if it was broken, but it felt like it was.

The world around him on the west side of the North Antelope Rochelle Mine that straddles Converse and Campbell counties was a screaming, pressurized whirlwind as a massive, EF2 tornado touched down on top of him and numerous other employees just after 6 p.m. June 23.

He continued praying. Andy heard a message: “God always takes care of you.”

Earlier, Andy’s wife had texted him, letting him know the radar over NARM did not look good in weather reports. In fact, Converse County, and other nearby counties, were under multiple tornado warnings.

NARM is owned by Peabody Energy. On Friday night, the employees were in the midst of a shift change, which could mean up to 1,200 workers were on site. Day shift employees were preparing to clock out, while night shift workers were coming on. Each shift can be up to 600 people, but they overlap just a bit during shift changes.

Andy drives a fuel truck for the company, fueling and lubing up heavy equipment at the mine.

It was business as usual for the workers at world’s largest coal mine that night – or so they thought.

“We were all standing out back and looking up at the sky and talking. Watching the clouds. All of a sudden the power lines started flashing and then going out. I think that’s when the wind hit those lines and took them down. We all moved inside warehouses. They closed the bay doors,” Andy said, speaking from his home near Manville just 24 hours after the tornado hit NARM.

Then, the roof began to shake as the 120-130-MPH winds began to hit.

“We tried to run but the roof collapsed right in front of us.”

What Andy saw inside the truck shop where he tried to take shelter from the tornado was chaos: Wild winds picking up and tossing heavy machinery and equipment around like they were nothing but feathers, and beams being ripped out of the building’s structure like toothpicks.

Dangerous debris was flying absolutely everywhere.

And it was loud, so loud, he said. Andy felt heavy pressure in his ears.

“Everything was just blowing everywhere. Me and (a coworker) climbed under a fuel truck, a semi, and held onto the exhaust. I literally didn’t wanna get blown away. Everything inside of the warehouse was blowing all around. I think it was a metal beam from the roof or a big drill press that hit my leg. The drill press was thrown under the semi by the wind.”

While the tornado was wreaking havoc upon the mine, Andy continued to fervently talk to God and ask for his and his coworkers’ survival.

“I am praying. And praying. This poor guy with me got hit in the head with something bad. I’m holding onto him. It was really bad. I’ve never been that scared in my life,” he said.

“We had nowhere to run . . . there was no siren, no warning, no shelter. It was just a bad situation.”

It felt, Andy said, like the tornado on top of them would last forever.

“. . . it was not stopping. Me and this guy thought we were dead. It probably lasted at least four to five minutes. The only thing that saved us is that fuel truck . . . that semi (we were) under. It was full of 35,000 pounds of fuel.

“It’s kind of weird . . . even though it destroyed almost all of the cars outside, picked up trains, derailed them, threw them, and overturned the busses . . . it didn’t pick up that fuel truck. It is just a straight-up miracle that nobody got killed,” he said, sighing.

Later, Andy said that someone told him that the shop he was in – where he and his coworker waited out the tornado under the semi – was the hardest hit part of the building.

“We are just straight lucky. I was just waiting for the tornado to pick up that semi.”

Once the tornado gave up it’s destruction of NARM, the air became completely silent – almost eerily so.

“We had the tornado. Then silence. Then we got hail, then all this water just came flooding down! There was like a foot of water on the ground outside. Yeah, it was crazy. The worst thing after this was all the power was shut down and everything was quiet. There’s no ambulance crew or medical, yet. It was about 20 minutes afterward before we saw any emergency services,” he said.

Next, he went outside to call Jennifer, borrowing a phone from someone else. The tornado’s ferocious, unforgiving wind had ripped his phone right out of his hand earlier. He tried to find it, but couldn’t.

However, when he heard the comforting sound of his wife’s voice on the other end of the line, Andy’s tears were of relief.

“When I called Jen I was crying. Believe me, if I cry, then man, it’s not a good thing – I’m scared. I’ve never been that scared in my life. Just the . . . overwhelmingness of it . . . the shock of it . . . it’s crazy,” he said, emotion making his voice thick.

Emergency crews and law enforcement from multiple counties arrived soon thereafter to evaluate the situation and help the miners.

A Campbell County press release stated that eight people in total were injured at NARM due to the tornado. Six individuals were taken to Gillette for treatment. One person refused medical care. Andy was taken to Memorial Hospital of Converse County by ambulance and was later released.

Fortunately, his leg wasn’t a bone break, but a deep bruising of his femur.

“The (care providers) said whatever hit me, hit me hard. Whatever it was, it made my legs instantly swell up big. It hurts like crazy, but actually, I’m surprised we didn’t get killed. It’s unbelievable. Nobody died! Maybe somebody will find God after surviving this. If someone doesn’t see a miracle there . . . see God’s hand in this . . . it was there.”

Once Jennifer got word that Andy was being transported by ambulance 68 miles from the mine to Douglas, she was on her way to meet him.

“When I got the call (from Andy) saying, ‘Our building was directly hit by a tornado. I am okay, but my leg hurts bad . . . we are still waiting to be rescued,’ then the phone hung up. My heart sank.

“Then about an hour and a half later I got another short call. (Andy said), ‘I’m okay but my leg hurts bad. I’m being transported to Douglas’ hospital. They think I might have fractured my femur,’ I put the dogs in kennels, and Abbi and I headed to Douglas,” she said via social media.

When she first laid eyes on her husband in Douglas in the back of the ambulance, she said, “there he is! He’s alive.”

The couple’s daughter, Abbi, lightened the emotional moment with humor, asking her dad, “Did you see anyone fly?”

“You know teenagers,” he chuckled. “She’s a jokester.”

He didn’t, you know – see anyone fly, he shared.

Surviving a tornado does have Andy feeling very blessed and grateful that he is alive to live another day with his family, he said, despite being bruised and battered.

“God’s good. I mean, you never know when your last day is. You never know what goes through your mind when something like this happens – when you’re that close to death,” he stated.

The U.S. National Weather Service, Rapid City, South Dakota released a preliminary report Sunday via their social media page regarding the tornado and the damage it caused, and assigned the EF-2 rating to it based on wind speeds.

Peabody Energy has issued brief statements on the Friday night twister and how they are dealing with the upended mine.

“(Saturday night), NARM’s workforce began the process of returning partial operations at the mine site. Initially, focus will be on restoring the train loading dock and the NARM North facility, where some power has been restored. We anticipate resuming loading trains within 48 hours. Other parts of the mine will require power line restoration before they can return to operation. Rail cars that were blown over and derailed in the storm will need to be recovered. Peabody is coordinating with local authorities to ensure mine operations are restored as quickly and safely as possible. We are grateful that all injured personnel have been released from the hospital,” Peabody Corporate Communications Manager Mary Compton said on behalf of the company via email Monday morning.

Andy was back at the doctor’s office in Douglas the afternoon of June 28 as the pain in his leg wasn’t improving five days after getting hit. It turns out the break was not spotted during the first medical visit Friday night after the tornado. His femur is broken, his wife said via text to the Budget.