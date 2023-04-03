Douglas, WY (82633)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. High 29F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches.