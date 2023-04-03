The City of Douglas declared a level one snow emergency at 10 a.m. today, April 3 due to inclement weather conditions. While travel is not restricted, officials said citizens should expect adverse road conditions, including icy roads, reduced visibility, and blowing and drifting snow.
For now, city services remain operational.
As the storm continues through Tuesday evening, weather forecasts are predicting up to 28-inches of snow in our area.
The city is planning to move to a level two snow emergency by tomorrow.
Douglas City Clerk Chaz Kokesh said in an email, " . . . we anticipate moving into the closure of city services (Level II) by April 4 (Tuesday). This would include closure of City Hall, delayed trash services and may prevent deployment of plow crews."
She said residents are advised against non-emergency travel within the city as roads may be impassable and traffic would likely interfere with snow and storm damage removal, as well as emergency services.
"Although city facilities are closed, it is the responsibility of each citizen to determine whether their employer is open for business," she stated.
City officials will release another update regarding the storm and operations at noon.
